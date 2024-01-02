Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Tuesday January 2, 2024 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLION RESULTS. For the first Euromillions draw of 2024, Française des jeux and its counterparts offered a jackpot of 39 million euros. Discover all the results.

The idea of ​​starting the year 2024 by becoming a millionaire must have appealed to more than one of the aficionados of the Euromillions drawing. La Française des jeux (FDJ) and its European counterparts offered this Tuesday, January 2, a jackpot of 39 million euros for what was none other than the very first Euromillions draw of the year. While the My Million code and the result are revealed, players can now try their luck for the next drawing which will take place on Friday. As a reminder, you have until 8:15 p.m. on the day to validate your grid(s). The classic grid is sold for 2.50 euros. Find today’s Euromillions results without further delay:

Did you know ? If you are a regular Euromillions participant, perhaps you could consider making a small exception on Wednesday, by participating in the Loto draw. And for good reason, the FDJ is offering a jackpot of 15 million euros this January 3. This is the jackpot of 13 million euros put into play especially on the occasion of the New Year. This not having found a winner either on Sunday evening or Monday evening, it is now put back on the table with an additional two million euros this Wednesday.

Note that, unlike the Euromillions, where your chances are of the order of one in more than 139 million, in the Loto, if the jackpots are generally less attractive - the average jackpot won is around five million euros - your chances of finding the winning result are higher. However, still count one chance in more than 19 million. But that's still seven times more likely than in a Euromillions draw. Notice to amateurs!