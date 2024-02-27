Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Tuesday February 27, 2024 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLIONS. Twenty-six million euros were at stake on February 27, 2024. Did the Euromillions draw make you a lucky millionaire? All the results are now known.

Smooth start to the week at the Française des jeux. After a Loto draw which offered the smallest jackpot that could be put into play on Monday, this Tuesday, the FDJ put on the table a Euromillions jackpot which barely reached 26 million euros. Certainly, the sum remained colossal, but for a Euromillions draw, it was the second smallest jackpot that could be offered to players, the minimum jackpot being 17 million euros. In any case, we now know the winning combination and the My Million code of the day. While we still don't know if anyone won the jackpot, a player who tried his luck in France inevitably won a million euros thanks to My Million. Maybe it's you?

Next meeting Friday. How to participate in a Euromillions draw? It is very simple. First thing to do: sit down and analyze your current luck. Because let's be realistic, it's not instinct that allows anyone to find the result of the day. Then, go to an FDJ point of sale or directly to the application or website. There, you just need to check at least five numbers between 1 and 50 and two star numbers among the 12 existing ones. Don't forget to validate your grid(s) before 8:15 p.m. on the day of the draw. After, it will be too late ! The hardest part is generally waiting until the draw which takes place between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Unless it was finding out that...it wasn't the big day?