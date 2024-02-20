Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Tuesday February 20, 2024 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLIONS. The Euromillions draw offered, this Tuesday, February 20, 73 million euros to the winner. The results are now in!

After the great victory of a player who tried his luck in the Rhône on Monday, during the Loto draw, did the week continue with a new winning draw this Tuesday? That of the Euromillions promised 73 million euros to the eventual winner, significantly more than the 12 million euros won the day before in the Loto. The draw has just taken place and although we still do not know the distribution of the winnings, all the Euromillions results are now known. So, did you bet on the right numbers? Here is the combination of the day, as well as the My Million code which allows one lucky person to walk away, whatever happens, with a million euros:

Wednesday, return to a more classic draw. La Française des jeux will only offer a “small” jackpot of two million euros for its second Loto draw. The week will continue with a new EuroDreams draw on Thursday. This time, it will be possible to win not a big jackpot, but a kind of income. The big winner, if there is one, can hope to receive up to 20,000 euros per month for thirty years! It is now possible to participate in these two draws.