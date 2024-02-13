Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Tuesday February 13, 2024 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLIONS. For this Euromillions draw, participants could hope to win up to €49 million. The results are now available.

Has destiny chosen to make you the happy millionaire you always dreamed of becoming? Answer given today's Euromillions results: no. And for good reason, the draw of this Tuesday, February 13, 2024, did not produce any big winner and the 49 million euros at stake this evening have already been put back on the table with a few million additional euros, bringing the jackpot of Friday's Euromillions draw at €64 million. Note, however, that a grid having been validated in France allowed its owner(s) to pocket nearly 270,000 euros. Only one of the two star numbers was wrong.

Did you know ? Tomorrow is Wednesday February 14th. And who says February 14 says... Valentine’s Day! A commercial party, some will say. Without a doubt. But lottery fans know that, every year, February 14 is also the opportunity for Française des jeux to declare its love to its players by offering an exceptional draw! On Wednesday, the FDJ will therefore put 10 million euros into play, a nice sum for a Loto draw whose average jackpot won is rather estimated at five million euros. Certainly, this Lotto jackpot will not compete with the nice jackpots at stake in the Euromillions, but let's keep in mind that in the Lotto, it is much easier to win! Indeed, fewer combinations are possible. Which means you’re more likely to find the right one. Count on almost one chance in 19 million of finding the winning result in the Loto, compared to one in more than 139 million in the Euromillions.