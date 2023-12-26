Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Tuesday December 26, 2023 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLIONS RESULTS - Once again, Française des Jeux (FDJ) has given you the opportunity to win an exceptional sum thanks to its Euromillions draw. This Tuesday, December 26, 17 million euros were at stake. Find the results below.

The week started with a very large prize pool at stake during the Euromillions draw. This Tuesday, December 26, 2023, no less than 17 million euros could be available to you thanks to the Euromillions draw if you found the winning combination. You had to go to your tobacconist to fill out your grid in paper version or play directly online on the Française des jeux (FDJ) website. All you needed was a few clicks to try to find the right Euromillions results. Lottery draw results are available below.

To win the jackpot, you had to go to your nearest tobacconist to buy a grid for 2.50 euros. On it, you check five numbers and your two stars, hoping that yours shines brightly. It was also possible to play online by connecting to your account on FDJ.fr (available on Android and iPhone). And in just a few clicks, that’s it. Once the grid has been validated, you will receive your MyMillion code which has been generated automatically. Please note, on the Internet as in tobacco shops, this type of game is not authorized for minors and you may be asked for proof of identity.

If all the winners have already participated, your chances of winning the jackpot are slim. In fact, you had a one in 139,838,160 chance of becoming a multi-millionaire. This figure is also that of the number of different possible combinations in a Euromillions grid. To maximize your chances of winning, you could play several grids. Especially since you also increase your chances of finding the right Mymillion code.

Do you want to play in the next draw, Friday December 29, but you don't know which numbers to select on your Euromillions grid? On its site, Française des jeux provides statistics from the EuroMillions draw, the latest winning combinations, but also the numbers that come out most often. Otherwise, you can always trust your lucky star by choosing numbers at random, or which correspond to important dates in your life.