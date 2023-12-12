Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Tuesday December 12, 2023 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLION RESULTS. Has the prize pool found a buyer? Here are the results of the Euromillions draw for this Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

[Updated December 12, 2023 at 9:36 p.m.] After the euphoria of the Euromillions draw last Friday, the 240 million euros having been won, the enthusiasm was not the same this Tuesday, December 12, 2023. However, Many players still tried to win the 17 million euros which were promised to whoever found the result of the day. So, has the kitty found its new owner? The answer may displease you. There was in fact no big winner. But maybe you still found some of the Euromillions results?

Want to participate in an exceptional draw? Far from being able to compete with the 240 million euros in Friday's Euromillions draw, the big Christmas Lotto, which will be held next Sunday, December 24, should still attract participants. Not only will Française des jeux offer 15 million euros to win for the occasion, but these will necessarily be won or shared on the day of the draw! Understand: there will be one or more winners whatever happens on December 24 in the Loto draw.

If winning the 15 million euros will take a lot of luck, you should know, however, that it will always take less than winning a Euromillions draw. Your chances depend on the number of possible combinations, and not on the number of participants. Thus, the number of options being higher in Euromillions, the combination having to be composed of five digits, between 1 and 50, and two star numbers, among the 12 possible, against five digits to be determined among 49 and one Chance number to be selected from the 10 existing in the Loto, your chances are of the order of one in 139,838,160 in the Euromillions, compared to one in 19,068,840 in the Loto.