Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for this Tuesday, November 7, 2023 [LIVE]

EUROMILLION RESULTS. The Euromillions draw offers 17 million euros this Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The results will be revealed here in the evening.

[Updated November 7, 2023 at 8:12 p.m.] For this new Euromillions draw, players have until 8:15 p.m. to try their luck at a Française des jeux (FDJ) point of sale or directly on the fdj website. Fr. The principle ? Check five numbers from the 50 available on the grid, as well as two star numbers from the 12 offered, all in the hope that it will indeed be the result of the Euromillions when the time comes for the draw. The results are given in two stages. Around 9 p.m., the My Million draw allows you to find out the code you had to have, if you played in France, to pocket the million euros given to a player during each Euromillions draw. Then, around 9:30 p.m., or even 10 p.m., it is possible to find the winning combination of the day.

​​​​​​​If you have stopped the tick, know that another Euromillions draw is planned for Friday, the FDJ offering two per week whether it rains, winds or shines. For those who are open to other games of chance, the FDJ is offering a Loto draw on Wednesday with a particularly attractive jackpot for this Lottery. So, while the average jackpot won in the Loto is five million euros, a jackpot of 12 million euros is at stake. It is already possible to try your luck in this draw.

Also note that, since Monday, Française des jeux and its European counterparts have been offering a new lottery. This one goes by the sweet name of EuroDreams. And the least we can say is that the first draw was successful for the French. Indeed, the two grids which had been checked correctly had been validated in France this Monday, allowing two lucky winners to win 20,000 euros per month for… thirty years!