Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for this Friday, October 20, 2023 [LIVE]

EUROMILLION RESULTS. The Euromillions draw this Friday, October 20, 2023, promises 17 million euros to whoever finds the results.

[Updated October 20, 2023 at 7:07 p.m.] New Euromillions draw. For the last one of the week, Française des jeux (FDJ) is offering “only” 17 million euros. And for good reason, a lucky guy managed to find today's results during the previous draw on Tuesday. Result: the prize pool was reset to zero, or rather 17 million euros, the minimum jackpot that can be put into play in a draw. As with every event, it is possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. The My Million will be drawn around 9 p.m. and the winning combination of the day will be revealed around 9:30 p.m.

What numbers to play for this new Euromillions draw? This is the question everyone is asking. On Tuesday, the following numbers came out: 10 - 17 - 20 - 35 - 40 and the star numbers 3 and 4. Numbers that seem to have been lucky enough to come out this week, even if it meant being drawn a second time? It's up to you... Because in Euromillions, there are no rules. Sometimes, certain numbers come out several consecutive draws, other times, they are not drawn for weeks, or even months! One thing is certain, if you participate in today's Euromillions draw, you will have to rely, one way or another, on chance and believe, at least, in your lucky star!

Did you know ? The FDJ will launch, with eight European counterparts, a new lottery called EuroDreams. The first drawing will take place on November 6, 2023. By betting 2.50 euros, players will be able to try to win a prize in the form of an annuity. They could potentially earn up to 20,000 euros per month for... 30 years. That’s 7.2 million euros in total. Second place winners will be able to receive 2,000 euros per month for five years.