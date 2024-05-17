Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for this Friday, May 17, 2024 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLIONS. For this last Euromillions draw of the week, 17 million euros were at stake. Here are the results!

The week is coming to an end and while everyone is already planning their weekend activities, La Française des jeux offered a new Euromillions draw. On the program: a prize pool of 17 million euros. A nice sum, even if regulars of this game of chance undoubtedly considered it “uninteresting”. And for good reason, these 17 million euros constitute the smallest jackpot that can be put into play in a Euromillions draw. Far behind the approximately 250 million euros that the jackpot can reach in its prime! Anyway, the draw took place and the Euromillions results are now available:

According to the details of the distribution of winnings, we know that the luckiest people who tried their luck in the Euromillions draw in France managed to win 47,699.40 euros by checking the five correct numbers, but not the two correct ones. star numbers this Friday. Four other grids also allowed their owners to win 1,782.80 euros and no less than 101 players won 187.80 euros. Next meeting, Tuesday. Twenty-six million euros will be put into play.