Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for this Friday, January 12, 2024, 78 million euros at stake

EUROMILLION RESULTS. Will today's draw help someone become a millionaire? A Frenchman perhaps? Reply at results time.

For the last Euromillions draw of the week, La Française des jeux, as well as its European counterparts, the Euromillions being a game in which no less than nine countries participate, are offering the tidy sum of 78 million euros. This is the equivalent of 60 million baguettes of bread, 8.2 million cinema tickets or, perhaps more tellingly, 60,000 minimum wage, or some 5,000 years of minimal income in perspective if the winner decides to pay himself the equivalent of a minimum wage each month and only that. As with each Euromillions draw, it is possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. The My Million code, which allows one of the participants in the Euromillions draw who tried their luck in France to win one million euros, will be known around 9 p.m. As for today's result, you will have to wait until around 9:30 p.m. In any case, all the results of the Euromillions can be found here:

If you hope to have a better chance of becoming a millionaire, know that playing the Loto, rather than the Euromillions, can turn out to be more profitable, although in either case it is a game of chance and therefore no certainty of gaining anything exists. And for good reason, there are significantly fewer possible combinations in the Loto compared to the Euromillions: count more than 19 million for the first and more than... 139 million for the second game. This explains that the Loto jackpots are often less attractive than those of the Euromillions. However, during the next Loto draw, scheduled for Saturday, the FDJ will offer 19 million euros, a jackpot worthy of a Euromillions draw as you can see, the minimum Euromillions jackpot was set at 17 millions of euros. So why not try your luck? It's up to you... In any case, it's about trusting your luck and only your luck!