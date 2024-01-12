Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for this Friday, January 12, 2024 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLION RESULTS. Did today's Euromillions draw allow anyone to become a millionaire? Here are the results.

For the last Euromillions draw of the week, La Française des jeux, as well as its European counterparts, the Euromillions being a game in which no less than nine countries participate, offered the tidy sum of 78 million euros, the equivalent of 60 million baguettes of bread, 8.2 million cinema tickets or even, perhaps more tellingly, 60,000 minimum wage. Unfortunately, we already know that no one has found the results of the Euromillions. On the other hand, one of the grids validated in France allowed a lucky person to win 282,805.20 euros. Lucky or unlucky... Because he was just missing one of the two stars to pocket the jackpot. Here are all the Euromillions results:

If you hope to have a better chance of becoming a millionaire, you should know that playing the Loto, rather than the Euromillions, can be wise, although in either case it is a game of chance and therefore no certainty of gaining anything exists. And for good reason, there are significantly fewer possible combinations in the Loto compared to the Euromillions: count more than 19 million for the first and more than... 139 million for the second game. This explains that the Loto jackpots are often less attractive than those of the Euromillions. However, during the next Loto draw, scheduled for Saturday, the FDJ will offer 19 million euros, a jackpot worthy of a Euromillions draw as you can see, the minimum Euromillions jackpot was set at 17 millions of euros. So why not try your luck? It's up to you... In all cases, it's about trusting your luck and only your luck!