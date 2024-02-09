Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for this Friday February 9, 2024 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLIONS. Have you found the results of today's Euromillions draw? Discover the winning combination without further delay!

For the last Euromillions draw of the week, participants could hope to win up to 39 million euros. A sum which corresponds to the equivalent of 30,000 times your salary, if you are currently on minimum wage, or 2,500 years of minimum income. But the time of the drawing has long passed, we already know that no one managed to win the jackpot this evening. 49 million euros will therefore be put into play on Tuesday, during the next Euromillions draw. In the meantime, find all the results of the day:

If the Loto draw often offers prize pools that are significantly less attractive than those offered at Euromillions, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Wednesday February 14, Française des jeux will offer a special jackpot of 10 million euros. As with any Loto draw, however, only 10 codes worth 20,000 euros will be drawn. The price of the classic combination will therefore remain the same, i.e. 2.20 euros. Remember that at Euromillions, it is sold for 2.50 euros.