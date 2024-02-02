Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for this Friday February 2, 2024 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLIONS. The Euromillions draw revealed the winning combination for this Friday, February 2. Did you bet on good results?

Far from the euphoria of Tuesday, the Euromillions draw put 17 million euros at stake this Friday, February 2, 2024. The results are now all known: the My Million code, which allows a player who tried their luck in France to win one million euros, with the winning combination. All that remains is to compare the result with your bet to find out whether or not you have become the happy millionaire you have always dreamed of becoming. Don't wait any longer, check out all the Euromillions results of the day now:

One thing is certain this Friday, far fewer players tried their luck than during the previous Euromillions draw. Indeed, on Tuesday, nearly 144 million euros were at stake. When the time came for the results, we finally learned that not one, but two players, or in any case two grids, had found the results of the day . Unfortunately, none of these grids had been validated in France. The two winners had tried their luck in the Euromillions draw in one of the eight other countries taking part. That day, you had to have ticked 5 - 10 - 19 - 27 - 30 and the star numbers 5 and 6. Numbers that could perhaps inspire you for the next Euromillions draws.