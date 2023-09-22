Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Saturday September 23, 2023 [ONLINE]

LOTTO. All the results of the lottery draw for this Saturday, September 23 can be found below. 4 million euros were at stake. No winner was identified.

No big winner for the Loto draw this Saturday, September 23, 2023. The FDJ offered a jackpot of 4 million euros. The jackpot will therefore amount to 5 million during the next drawing scheduled for Monday, September 25. This Saturday's winning numbers are: 6 - 26 - 28 - 37 - 40 and the Lucky number is 8.

Do you know the history of Loto de la Française des Jeux? The game of chance was created in 1976 in France. The idea of ​​Loto was born as part of the modernization of games of chance in France and the creation of the FDJ, a public establishment created in 1976 under the law of May 21, 1836. The game is inspired by existing lotteries in other countries, such as the British National Lottery. The first Loto draw took place on May 19, 1976. At the time, the game consisted of choosing 6 numbers from 49. The draw was weekly, then became bi-weekly from 2008, with considerable jackpots up for grabs. .

Over the years, Loto has evolved to offer different variants and game options, including Loto Foot, Super Loto, Joker, and more recently, Online Loto, allowing players to participate via the internet. Loto has become an institution in France, attracting millions of participants every week. The revenue generated by the Loto contributes significantly to the financing of various social, cultural and sporting projects across the country.

Like every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, the winning numbers will be revealed around 8:35 p.m. during the next drawing. Find all the results on Linternaute: first draw, second draw, the ten winning codes worth 20,000 euros and the joker. Before the next draw, make sure you have validated your grid: you have until 8:15 p.m., Monday September 25, 2023!