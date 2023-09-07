Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Friday September 8, 2023 [LIVE]

EUROMILLIONS. The Euromillions jackpot for this Friday, September 8, amounts to €30 million. Discover all the results of the draw as soon as they are published.

[Updated September 8, 2023 at 7:17 p.m.] The Euromillions draw this Friday, September 8 offers a jackpot of 30 million euros. What a great start to the weekend! While waiting for the results, here is a quick reminder of the rules of this lottery game. The first step is to select numbers. Choose 5 main numbers from 1 to 50. Then select 2 lucky stars from 1 to 12. You can select your numbers manually by filling out a game slip or use the "Quick Pick" option to have the system generate random numbers for you. place. Once you have chosen your numbers, go to a lottery ticket retailer or play online on the official FDJ website. The Euromillions draws take place twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday evening. The winning numbers are drawn at random during these events.

If all the winners have already participated, your chances of winning the jackpot are slim. In fact, you have a one in 139,838,160 chance of becoming a multi-millionaire. This figure is also that of the number of different possible combinations in a Euromillions grid. To maximize your chances of winning, you can play several grids. Especially since you also increase your chances of finding the right Mymillion code.

After the draw, check the official results to see if you've won. To win the jackpot, you must match all 5 main numbers and 2 lucky stars. If you have won, be sure to claim your prize in accordance with FDJ's claiming rules. Euromillions also features super prize pools with exceptionally high jackpots, so keep an eye out for those special events!