Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Friday October 27, 2023 [LIVE]

EUROMILLION RESULTS. The last Euromillions draw having produced a winner, “only” 17 million euros are at stake this Friday, October 27, 2023. The results will be known around 9:30 p.m.

[Updated October 27, 2023 at 7:09 p.m.] For this new Euromillions draw, people who wish have until 8:15 p.m. to participate and validate their grid. Notice to amateurs, the grid costs 2.50 euros and will allow one of the players who tried their luck in France to win a million euros, whatever happens, thanks to My Million. Regarding the Euromillions result, it will be delivered around 9:30 p.m., but there is no guarantee that there will be a big winner. Indeed, regularly, no one manages to be lucky enough to find the five numbers and the two star numbers that make up the combination.

In the event that no one finds the winning result, the jackpot is put back into play during the next Euromillions drawing, not without having been replenished with a few million additional euros, just to spice up the game a little. be like this for weeks, even months, if no one ever finds the winning combination. However, if there is no ceiling in the Loto, the Euromillions jackpot cannot under any circumstances exceed 250 million euros. A threshold which has however been raised in recent years. Before that, the biggest jackpot was set at €190 million.

Did you know ? The FDJ is preparing to launch a new drawing game. Called EuroDreams, it allows the eventual winner to win 20,000 euros every month for 30 years! Put end to end, this represents 7.2 million euros, a sum certainly far from being comparable with the enormous jackpots of the Euromillions, but which has the merit of being divided and received monthly for several decades . The first draw will take place on Monday November 6. However, it will be possible to try your luck from October 30.