Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Friday October 13, 2023 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLION RESULTS. This Friday, October 13, 2023, Française des jeux (FDJ) and its European counterparts put 55 million euros into play as part of a Euromillions draw. The results are available on this page now.

[Updated October 13, 2023 at 10:03 p.m.] This Friday, October 13, 2023, Française des jeux (FDJ) and its European counterparts organized a Euromillions draw. A jackpot of 55 million euros was at stake. Unfortunately, no one managed to match the five correct numbers as well as the two star numbers. This therefore makes five consecutive Euromillions draws which have not been won. So let's hope that the sixth one will be the right one! The next Euromillions draw will take place on Tuesday October 17. A jackpot of €66 million will be at stake. The results of this Friday evening's draw are available below.

There is nevertheless a new millionaire in France this Friday evening, thanks to the MyMillion draw. As a reminder, a unique MyMillion code is assigned to each Euromillions ticket. If your code is drawn, you win one million euros. If you wish to participate in the next Euromillions-MyMillion draw, please note that you have until 8:15 p.m. to register your ticket that evening. To do this, you can go to the fdj.fr website, the official FDJ application or to a belly point approved by the FDJ.

The last Euromillions draw that was won took place on Friday September 29th. It was won by a French player, who pocketed the biggest jackpot of the year at Euromillions. This player actually pocketed the colossal sum of 130 million euros! At the beginning of September, it was already a French player, originally from Brittany, who had won a jackpot of 109 million euros at the Euromillions. Will luck continue to smile on French players in the coming weeks? While we can only hope so, be aware that the probability that you will succeed in finding the winning combination is extremely slim, and you should therefore not place too much hope in your chances of success.