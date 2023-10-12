Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Friday October 13, 2023 [LIVE]

EUROMILLION RESULTS. This Friday, October 13, 2023, Française des jeux (FDJ) and its European counterparts are offering you the chance to win 55 million euros in a new Euromillions draw. The results will be available on this page around 10 p.m.

[Updated October 13, 2023 at 7:34 p.m.] Will luck once again smile on French Euromillions players? This Friday, October 13, 2023, Française des jeux (FDJ) and its European counterparts are organizing a new Euromillions draw. A jackpot of 55 million euros is at stake. But to win it, you will have to manage to find the five correct numbers as well as the two star numbers. The Euromillions draw will take place around 9:05 p.m., and the results will be made public around 9:45 p.m. on the FDJ website. They will be available on this page in the following minutes.

Regarding MyMillion, the draw will take place around 8:20 p.m. As a reminder, a unique MyMillion code is assigned to each Euromillions ticket. If your code is drawn, you win one million euros. So, regardless of the results of the draw, there is, every evening of the Euromillions, a new millionaire in France. The MyMillion results will also be transmitted to the FDJ website around 8:35 p.m., before being relayed on this page. To participate in the draw this Friday evening, you have until 8:15 p.m. To do this, you can go to the fdj.fr website, the official FDJ application or to a belly point approved by the FDJ.

The last Euromillions draw that was won took place on Friday September 29th. It was won by a French player, who pocketed the biggest jackpot of the year at Euromillions. This player actually pocketed the colossal sum of 130 million euros! At the beginning of September, it was already a French player, originally from Brittany, who had won a jackpot of 109 million euros at the Euromillions. After 4 unwon draws since September 29, let's hope that a player from France will once again be the lucky winner this Friday evening!