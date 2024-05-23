Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Friday May 24, 2024 [LIVE]

EUROMILLIONS RESULTS - Once again, Française des Jeux (FDJ) allows you to win an exceptional sum thanks to its Euromillions draw. This Friday, May 24, 2024, 38 million euros are at stake. The results will be available on this page from 9 p.m.

The week ends with a big prize pool up for grabs during the Euromillions draw. This Friday, May 24, 2024, no less than 38 million euros can be yours thanks to the Euromillions draw if you find the winning combination. So, when you get off work, you have to go to your tobacconist to fill out your grid in paper version or play directly online on the Française des jeux (FDJ) website. All you need is a few clicks to try to find the right Euromillions results. The lottery draw results will be available on this page from 9 p.m.

To win the jackpot and become a millionaire, you will need to go to your nearest tobacconist to buy a grid for 2.50 euros. On it, you will check five numbers and your two stars, hoping that yours shines under the best auspices. It is also possible to play online by connecting to your account on FDJ.fr (available on Android and iPhone). And in just a few clicks, you're done. Once the grid is validated, you will receive your MyMillion code which will be generated automatically. Please note, on the Internet as in tobacco shops, this type of game is not authorized for minors and you may be asked for proof of identity.

If all the winners have already participated, your chances of winning the jackpot are slim. In fact, you have a one in 139,838,160 chance of becoming a multi-millionaire. This figure is also that of the number of different possible combinations in a Euromillions grid. To maximize your chances of winning, you can play several grids. Especially since you also increase your chances of finding the right Mymillion code.