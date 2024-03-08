Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Friday March 8, 2024 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLIONS. For this Euromillions draw, players could try to win up to €63 million. Here are the results !

The Euromillions draw offered a jackpot of 63 million euros this Friday, March 8, 2024. While the distribution of the winnings is not yet known, it is unknown whether anyone managed to win the jackpot, or not. The best is therefore to check the results for yourself or to wait for the email from Française des jeux if you tried your luck on the website or via the FDJ application.

Next meeting Tuesday! As with each draw, which takes place every Tuesday and Friday, throughout the year, whether it rains, snows or shines, it will be possible to validate your grid(s) until at 8:15 p.m. The draw should take place around 9 p.m., with the Euromillions results broadcast around approximately 9:30 p.m. Notice to fans, the basic grid is sold for 2.50 euros.

But before that, on Saturday, Française des jeux will offer seven million euros to participants in the Loto draw. A sum which could be put back into play on Monday, with an additional million euros, if no one finds the results. A new EuroDreams draw will also be held on Monday. Players can hope to win up to 20,000 euros per month for... thirty years! Enough to look to the future more calmly, that's for sure!