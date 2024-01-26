Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Friday January 26, 2024 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLIONS. A mega-jackpot was at stake this Friday evening. The Euromillions draw offered €130 million. Here are the results !

The amount at stake this Friday evening was colossal. €130 million was on the table. The reason for this incredible jackpot? A priori, none. A simple desire on the part of the Française des jeux and its European counterparts to spice up the game. We now know the Euromillions result, as well as the My Million code. Was there a big winner? Had he played in France? Is that you ? Consult the Euromillions results without further delay. Please note that in the event of no winner, the jackpot will be put back into play during the next drawing, scheduled for Tuesday!

As with each meeting, which takes place every Tuesday and Friday, it will be possible to participate in the Euromillions draw until 8:15 p.m. The cost of the grid will be 2.50 euros. At least, if you just bet on a classic combination, made up of five numbers between 1 and 50 and two star numbers to be determined from the 12 possible. The draw for the My Million code, allowing one of the players who tried their luck in France to win a million euros, will take place around 9 p.m. To know the Euromillions result, however, you will have to wait until 9:30 p.m.