Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Friday January 19, 2024 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLIONS. For this new Euromillions draw, it was possible to win up to 17 million euros. Find today's results without further delay.

End of suspense! What should you have bet on this Friday January 19, 2024? The Euromillions draw has just taken place, revealing today's results. However, it is still unknown whether or not there was a big winner. In any case, it is now possible to try your luck for the following Euromillions draw, which will take place next Tuesday. Notice to amateurs! Participants in this Friday's draw are invited to consult the Euromillions result because even if they may not have found the entire combination, it is possible that they have still ticked off some good numbers!

How to participate in a Euromillions draw? It is very simple. Simply go to an FDJ-approved point of sale or go to the fdj.fr website. Then, you must select at least five numbers from the 50 available, as well as two so-called star numbers, to choose from the 12 possible. Then, when your choice is made and you are sure of yourself, you must validate your grid. Please note, you have until 8:15 p.m. maximum to do so. Then, it will be time to wait until the My Million draw around 9 p.m., and finally that of the winning combination of the day around 9:30 p.m.

Did you know ? La Française des jeux and its European counterparts are soon organizing an exceptional Euromillions draw! Friday January 26, 2024, players will be able to try to win the mega jackpot of 130 million euros! For those who are afraid of forgetting the event in the meantime, know that it is possible to validate one or more grids now. The classic combination will be sold for 2.50 euros, as with any other Euromillions draw.