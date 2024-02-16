Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Friday February 16, 2024 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLIONS. For this new Euromillions draw, players could hope to win up to 64 million euros. The results are in!

Like every Friday evening of the year, rain, shine or wind, the Française des jeux, FDJ for short, offered a Euromillions draw. This February 16, 2024, 64 million euros were at stake. A jackpot which, however, did not find a taker. Nearly 73 million euros are now at stake. The next Euromillions draw is scheduled for Tuesday and it is now possible to try your luck. Here are all of today's results while you wait:

What if you played Loto on Saturday? Euromillions devotees and regulars of big jackpots could indeed be seduced by the Loto draw on February 17. The special Valentine's Day jackpot did not produce a big winner on Wednesday. As a result, 11 million euros are now at stake. When we know that there are seven times more chances of finding the winning result of the Loto than that of the Euromillions, it would be wrong to refrain from play ! And we have to recognize that 11 million euros is still quite a sum which should more than cover its expenses for some time. Keep in mind, however, that in the Loto draw, you only have one chance in more than 19 million of finding the results, which is ultimately very little.