Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Friday December 8, 2023 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLIONS. The exceptional Euromillions jackpot of 240 million euros was won on Friday December 8, 2023. Discover the results of this extraordinary draw!

[Updated December 8, 2023 at 10:18 p.m.] Friday December 8, 2023, Française des Jeux and its European counterparts offered a mega jackpot of 240 million euros for the Euromillions. This is the first time that such a jackpot has been offered during a Euromillions draw. The jackpot was won on Friday evening, beating the last record, in which a Briton won 230 million euros in July 2022. The 240 million euros were won by a European player and six other players found five good numbers and a star, winning more than 1.5 million euros. Find out if you have found winning numbers by consulting the Euromillions results.

The rules of the game are simple: all you need to do is check at least five numbers on a grid from those between 1 and 50, and two numbers from the 12 possible star numbers. You will have to pay 2.50 euros, on the Française des jeux website or in one of the FDJ's approved points of sale. The draws take place every Tuesday and every Friday.

However, the chances of winning the Euromillions are actually low. You have a 1 in 139 million chance of becoming a millionaire. To maximize your chances of winning, you can play several grids. You also increase the probability of finding the right Mymillion code. This code, composed of two letters and seven numbers, is automatically provided with a Euromillions grid. Once the draw has been completed, one of the codes of the day is selected, giving the possibility of winning one million euros. Please note, you must be of legal age to participate in a gambling game.

The exceptional sum of 240 million euros at stake is difficult to quantify. It corresponds to the price of new Rolls Royce The Black Rose Droptail, the most expensive car in the world, which costs 25 million euros. The jackpot also exceeds the annual salary of the highest-paid football player in 2023. This is Cristiano Ronaldo, who earned €205 million, making him the highest-paid footballer in the world. With 240 million euros, it is also possible to buy the private island of Ko Kaeo, located in Thailand and whose price is more than 130 million euros. Finally, today's jackpot corresponds to the price of one of the most expensive residences in the world, the Pentahouse One Hyde Park, located in London, which sold for $200 million in 2023. This residential complex includes 86 apartments of luxury.