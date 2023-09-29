Euromillions result: 130 million euros won in France

EUROMILLIONS. The jackpot of 130 million euros was won by a Frenchman, during the Euromillions draw, Friday September 29, 2023. Discover the Euromillions results on this page.

[Updated September 29, 2023 at 10:02 p.m.] The results of the Euromillions draw for Friday September 29, 2023 are in. The prize pool of 130 million euros, put into play by the FDJ and its European counterparts, was won! The lucky winner is located in France. This is the ninth biggest gain for the FDJ. The amount of this impressive jackpot is equivalent to the price of five Rolls-Royce La Rose Noir Droptail, the most expensive car in the world in 2023, priced at €25 million. Discover the results of today's Euromillions draw and watch if you don't have any winning numbers. Additionally, a MyMillion winner wins one million euros with the code TT 262 4377 written on their ticket.

The sum of 130 million euros is colossal and remains an exceptional amount, even for the Euromillions. This corresponds to the price of two airliners (which costs 60 million euros), but also to the value of six TGVs, the price of which amounts to 20 million euros. Will today's winner be as generous as some of these predecessors? Thus, in 2020, a winner donated nearly 200 million euros to a foundation dedicated to environmental protection, reports La Dépêche. In 2014, another winner shared 50 million euros among around ten associations, while another, who had benefited from the Red Cross, donated part of his winnings to the humanitarian association.

The biggest Euromillions win was won in the United Kingdom on July 19, 2022. The winner pocketed the sum of €230 million, the largest ever for Euromillions. On October 15, 2022, a French woman won another impressive jackpot of €220 million. It was the largest sum won by a Frenchman. If you want to try your luck, go to a tobacconist to fill out a grid. You can also play online or with the fdj.fr application. The Euromillions draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday.