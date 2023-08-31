Euromillions (FDJ) Result: The Draw for Wednesday, September 1, 2023 [LIVE]

EUROMILLIONS. The Euromillions draw for this Friday, September 1 provides for a jackpot of 106 million euros. Check out all the live results.

For the first Euromillions draw of September, this Friday 1st, the FDJ is planning a jackpot of 106 million euros! Do you know the history of La Française des Jeux? Its origins date back to the 1930s, when France was looking for innovative ways to finance its social and sporting projects, including the Berlin Olympics in 1936. It was in this context that the idea of ​​​​creating a sports betting company in France was born. The FDJ was officially created on September 30, 1933 under the name "Société de la Loterie Nationale et du Loto Sportif". Its initial objective was to raise funds to support French sport while providing an entertainment opportunity for citizens. The first games offered by the FDJ were mainly focused on sports betting, allowing people to bet on the results of various sporting events.

Over the decades, the FDJ has expanded its range of games to include traditional lotteries, such as Loto, Super Loto, and later Euromillions. These games enjoyed considerable success and contributed to the continued popularity of the FDJ as a gambling operator in France. In 1993, the FDJ was privatized and opened up to private investors, while remaining under state regulation. This evolution has allowed the company to modernize its operations and adapt to the changing needs of the gambling market. Today, the FDJ is a major player in the gaming industry in France, offering a variety of games ranging from lotteries to online sports betting. It also plays an important role in financing social, cultural and sporting projects across the country, thus contributing to the well-being of French society.

Like every Tuesday and Friday, the result of the draw is revealed around 9:05 p.m. All the results can be found on Linternaute: winning numbers, stars and MyMillion. Before tonight's draw, Friday September 1st, make sure you've validated your grid!