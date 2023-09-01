Euromillions (FDJ) Result: The Draw for Friday, September 1, 2023 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLIONS. Find all the results of the Euromillions of this Friday, September 1, 2023 on Linternaute. Today's draw offered a jackpot of 106 million euros. He was won!

[Updated September 1, 2023 at 10:43 p.m.] For the first Euromillions draw of the month of September, La Française des jeux was planning a jackpot of 106 million euros! This Friday, September 1, 2023, you could become extremely rich. One of the many European lottery players has won the jackpot! To find out if this is you, you can check out the results below. If you haven't found the right combination, take a look anyway at the MyMillion draw which will allow one of the players to win a million euros. In addition, you will be able to play again from this Tuesday, September 5. A new kitty of 17 million euros will be put into play by the FDJ.

Do you know the history of the Française des Jeux (FDJ)? Its origins date back to the 1930s, when France was looking for innovative ways to finance its social and sporting projects, including the Berlin Olympics in 1936. It was in this context that the idea of ​​​​creating a sports betting company in France was born. The FDJ was officially created on September 30, 1933 under the name "Société de la Loterie Nationale et du Loto Sportif". Its initial objective was to raise funds to support French sport while providing an entertainment opportunity for citizens. The first games offered by the FDJ were mainly focused on sports betting, allowing people to bet on the results of various sporting events.

Over the decades, the FDJ has expanded its range of games to include traditional lotteries, such as Loto, Super Loto, and later Euromillions. These games enjoyed considerable success and contributed to the continued popularity of the FDJ as a gambling operator in France. In 1993, the FDJ was privatized and opened up to private investors, while remaining under state regulation. This evolution has allowed the company to modernize its operations and adapt to the changing needs of the gambling market. Today, the FDJ is a major player in the gaming industry in France, offering a variety of games ranging from lotteries to online sports betting. It also plays an important role in financing social, cultural and sporting projects across the country, thus contributing to the well-being of French society.

On October 15, the Euromillions draw offered 220 million euros to the lucky lucky one who found the good results of the European kitty, a record sum for this game! And unbelievably, it was a Frenchwoman who won this beautiful jackpot. This is the first time that a French player has won such a large sum in this kitty. This Friday's prize pool of 17 million should still allow you to change your life, although much lower than the record amount!