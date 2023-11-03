EuroMillions (FDJ) result: Friday November 3 draw [ONLINE]

EUROMILLIONS. The results of the Euromillions draw on Friday November 3, 2023 are now known. 31 million euros were at stake, the jackpot was won.

[Updated October 31, 2023 at 11:03 p.m.] The winning numbers for the Euromillions draw were finally revealed, this Friday October 3, 2023. And the jackpot was won! Unfortunately, the winner is not in France. Six people also won 123,697.30 euros. The chances of winning the jackpot were still small: one in 139 million to win! Don't panic, it is also possible to obtain lower winnings: to win a few euros, you need at least two correct numbers or one correct number and two star numbers (one chance in 50). During the last Euromillions, no one won the 17 million euros that were at stake.

If you arrive after the battle, don't panic: it is still possible to play for the next Loto draw, Saturday November 4, 2023. For the price of a grid of 2.20 euros, you can try to win 9! And this week, the FDJ is launching a new game, EuroDreams, which allows you to win up to 20,000 euros per month for 30 years.

Otherwise, you can participate in the next Euromillions. The rules are simple: you must bring a grid and mark seven numbers: five on a grid of 50 numbers and two stars on a grid of 12 numbers. You will have to pay 2.50 euros for a single grid, or choose to increase your chances by purchasing a multiple grid. At most, you will be allowed to choose up to 10 numbers or 12 stars per grid. But the price will increase accordingly. Beware of delays: your grid may be counted for the next draw. To participate, nothing could be simpler: all you have to do is check seven numbers: five on a grid of 50 numbers and two stars on a grid of 12 numbers. Count 2.50 euros for a single grid, but you can also multiply your chances with a multiple grid. In this case, you can choose up to 10 numbers and or 12 stars per grid. Be careful: the price is also increasing! The results will be revealed on TF1 around 9:05 p.m. Without forgetting the FDJ website which publishes the My Million codes around 8:35 p.m. and the evening Euromillions draw from 9:45 p.m.