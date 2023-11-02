EuroMillions (FDJ) result: Friday November 3 draw [LIVE]

EUROMILLIONS. Try to win 31 million euros this Tuesday, October 31 by playing the Euromillions this Friday, November 3, 2023. You have until 8:15 p.m. to participate. The results of the draw will be known around 9:05 p.m. You can find them here as soon as they are published

This Friday, November 3, you can try to win €31 million by playing Euromillions (FDJ)! You have until 8:15 p.m. to play at one of the Française des Jeux points of sale or on the FDJ website. The results of the draw will be known around 9:05 p.m. If you participate too late, your grid may not be counted. But what can you buy with €31 million? Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's villa, 68 space trips, but that won't be enough to buy a private jet if you have luxury tastes. You will still have to be very lucky to win the jackpot of 31 million euros: you have a one in 139 million chance of winning! Don't panic, it is also possible to obtain lower winnings: to win a few euros, you need at least two correct numbers or one correct number and two star numbers (one chance in 50). You can find the results here as soon as they are published.

If you arrive after the battle, don't panic: it is still possible to play for the next Loto draw, Wednesday November 1, 2023. For the price of a grid of 2.20 euros, you can try to win 9! And this week, the FDJ is launching a new game, EuroDreams, which allows you to win up to 20,000 euros per month for 30 years.

The rules of Euromillions are simple: you must bring a grid and mark seven numbers: five on a grid of 50 numbers and two stars on a grid of 12 numbers. You will have to pay 2.50 euros for a single grid, or choose to increase your chances by purchasing a multiple grid. At most, you will be allowed to choose up to 10 numbers or 12 stars per grid. But the price will increase accordingly. Beware of delays: your grid may be counted for the next draw.