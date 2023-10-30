EuroDreams: what happens to the pension received each month upon the death of the winner?

La Française des jeux launched a new lottery this Monday, October 30: EuroDreams, which allows the winner to win up to 20,000 euros per month for thirty years. But what happens to this annuity in the event of death?

This is a first in Europe: Française des jeux and seven European counterparts launched this Monday, October 30, 2023, a new lottery called EuroDreams. It is now possible to earn up to 20,000 euros per month for thirty years. But what happens if the winner dies before the end of three decades? His successors will not receive a monthly pension, but... "the amount of the winnings remaining due [will be] paid in cash and allocated by a notary to any beneficiaries in accordance with the rules of inheritance", details the rules of Française des jeux .

The principle of EuroDreams is simple: the player must choose six numbers and a complementary number, the “Dream”. The classic grid, consisting of a combination, is sold for 2.50 euros. As in Loto and Euromillions, it is however possible to play more numbers, but if your chances increase, so does the cost of the grid... In any case, from November 6, 2023, the day of first draw of EuroDreams, the draws will take place every Monday and every Thursday. The results will be drawn around 9 p.m. and should then be published on the Française des Jeux website at 10 p.m.

Note that the first place winners will not be the only ones to pocket a pension. This will, however, be less substantial than the 20,000 euros for thirty years. Thus, for the second rank, the gain was set at 2,000 euros per month for five years. From third to last place, sixth, the FDJ and its counterparts do not provide an annuity, but the possibility of earning between 2.50 and 100 euros. What about the biggest gain that will be possible thanks to EuroDreams? In the event that the player validates several winning grids, the maximum gain would amount to 60,000 euros for thirty years, predicts the FDJ.