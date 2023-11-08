EuroDreams result: what are the correct numbers for the November 9, 2023 draw?

EURODREAMS RESULTS. The second Eurodreams draw, offered by the FDJ and its European counterparts, takes place on Thursday November 9, 2023. Follow the results on our page.

The second draw of EuroDreams, a new game initiated by Française des Jeux, takes place on Thursday November 9, 2023. This drawing game promises to win up to 20,000 euros per month for thirty years. This represents 7.2 million euros spread over three decades. This sum corresponds to the price of 124 gold bars of one kg (which costs 57,830 euros). Earning 20,000 euros per month is equivalent to receiving 11 gross minimum wage, which amounts to 1,747.20 euros gross monthly. Follow the EuroDreams draw and its results on our page.

To try to win the jackpot, you must first participate in the draw. It could not be easier. All you have to do is go to a tobacconist and buy a grid. You must then choose six numbers between 1 and 40. The last, the Dream number, must be selected between 1 and 5. To win the maximum gain, you must therefore find the corresponding numbers, as well as the correct Dream number. It is also possible to play online, on the Internet or with the FDJ application. However, you must be of legal age to play EuroDreams a cash game. To win, you will have to try multiple times, since the probability of winning the jackpot is one in 19,191,900.