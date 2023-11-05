EuroDreams result: what are the correct numbers for the November 6, 2023 draw?

EURODREAMS RESULTS. For the very first draw for EuroDreams, a new game offered by the FDJ, will we have a winner? Reply at results time.

[Updated November 6, 2023 at 8:03 p.m.] Tonight is the big night! For a week already, players who wished could try their luck in the very first EuroDreams draw. This Monday, November 6, 2023, Française des jeux and its European counterparts are organizing the famous draw. For latecomers, it is possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m., for 2.50 euros. The results will be delivered right here around 10 p.m. Concretely, EuroDreams promises participants to win up to 20,000 euros per month for... thirty years! In short, it's 7.2 million euros spread over three decades that you could receive if you ever manage to find the result.

But we still have to get there! Because, like the Loto or the Euromillions, it is clear that winning the jackpot is not given to everyone. On its site, Française des jeux indicates that the combination being composed of six numbers, to be selected from 40, and a Dream number, to be chosen from five, the number of possible combinations amounts to 19,191,900. This is slightly more than the Loto, 19,068,840 combinations, but still well below the Euromillions, a game for which no less than 139,838,160 combinations!

If the eventual winner of rank 1 therefore wins a colossal sum per monthly payment of 20,000 euros for thirty years, some may wonder what happens to the money not paid out at the time of the potential death of the winner. On its website, the FDJ explains that in the event of death, the remaining money is paid in its entirety and in one go to the beneficiaries. Note also that there is not just one big winner during the EuroDreams draws, which take place every Monday and Thursday. The second-place winners can pocket 2,000 euros per month for five years, or 120,000 euros.