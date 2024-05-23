EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Thursday May 23, 2024 [ONLINE]

EURODREAMS. 20,000 euros per month for 30 years were at stake for this EuroDreams draw this Thursday, May 23, 2024. Discover the results on this page.

With its new Eurodreams draw this Thursday, May 23, 2024, Française des Jeux (FDJ) offered a big jackpot. A dream sum with the potential to radically change your life: 20,000 euros per month for 30 years. The FDJ is selling a check box, at a price of 2.50 euros. It was therefore necessary to buy a grid on which to check 6 numbers out of 40 and an additional number out of 5. This additional number is called "Dream number".

13 - 14 - 23 - 31 - 7 - 8 and the Dream number: 1

To win more than 7 million euros in total, you had to have the correct numbers in the draw. But there are also lucky people who don't have the 7 correct numbers. The second winning rank - that is to say the 6 correct numbers without the additional number - is also provided with an annuity, up to 2,000 euros per month for 5 years, or 120,000 euros in total. The third, fourth, fifth and sixth place winners won a net sum, respectively 100 euros, 40 euros, 5 euros and 2.50 euros (the grid reimbursement).

We might as well say it very clearly: the odds of winning the jackpot were extremely low. EuroDreams offers a 1 in 19 million chance of winning the maximum win. However, there was a 1 in 4.66 chance of winning a significantly lower prize. EuroDreams grids can be purchased at one of the 30,000 FDJ points of sale, or directly on the mobile application. The game is valid in the countries associated with the project: France but also Spain, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg.

What happens if multiple players manage to find today's EuroDreams results? If the FDJ promises 20,000 euros per month for thirty years to the winner, in the event of multiple victories, the gain can however be revised downwards. On its site, the FDJ specifies that beyond three winning grids at rank 1 across all participating countries, “the amount of 21.6 million euros is shared” between the players. The gain is then not paid back in the form of an annuity, but in one go.