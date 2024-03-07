EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Thursday March 7, 2024 [ONLINE]

EURODREAMS. The results of the EuroDreams draw are known. Is there a winner? Is that you ?

There was a winner! This Thursday, March 7, 2024, on the occasion of a new EuroDreams draw organized by Française des jeux and its European counterparts, a participant managed to bet on the good results of the day. But those who have tried their luck in France should not rejoice too quickly. It seems in fact that the winning grid, which will therefore allow a player to receive 20,000 euros per month for thirty years, has not been validated in France... Discover the combination of the day without further delay!

If you haven't managed to find all the EuroDreams results, know that it is also possible that you have pocketed 2,000 euros per month for five years by finding at least the six digits of the combination, without the number Dream then. For the rest of the winnings, each time it is a sum paid in one go. Count on almost 100 euros if you got your hands on five of the six correct figures, around forty euros for four, a little more than 5 euros for three discovered figures and 2.50 euros, the reimbursement of your grid, if you have discovered two digits of the combination. Note that the numbers are those between 1 and 40, and that the Dream number is only useful for winning something if you already have the other six numbers.