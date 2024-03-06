EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Thursday March 7, 2024 [LIVE]

EURODREAMS. Will this new EuroDreams draw make you the annuitant you always hoped to become? Reply at results time.

The EuroDreams draw this Thursday March 7, 2024 once again promises one lucky person, or two, or three, to win up to 20,000 euros per month for thirty years. The grid is sold for 2.50 euros. It is possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. Then, you will have to wait and be patient until the time of the results. They are usually revealed between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Time to imagine how you could imagine your life with 20,000 euros more per month for the next three decades.

If you are unable to find all the EuroDreams results, know that it is also possible to pocket 2,000 euros per month for five years by finding at least the six digits of the combination, and not the Dream number therefore . For the rest of the winnings, each time it is a sum paid only once. Count on almost 100 euros if you get your hands on five of the six correct figures, around forty euros for four, a little more than 5 euros for three discovered figures and 2.50 euros, a refund of your grid, if you discover two digits of the combination. Note that the numbers are those between 1 and 40, and that the Dream number is only useful for winning something if you already have the other six numbers.