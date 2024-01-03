EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Thursday January 4, 2024 [LIVE]

EURODREAMS. 20,000 euros per month for 30 years are at stake for this EuroDreams draw this Thursday, January 4. Check out the results on this page from 9 p.m.

With its new Eurodreams draw, this Thursday, January 4, Française des Jeux (FDJ) is offering a big jackpot. A dream sum with the potential to radically change your life: 20,000 euros per month for 30 years. The FDJ is selling a check box, at a price of 2.50 euros. You must therefore buy a grid on which you can check 6 numbers out of 40 and one additional number out of 5. This additional number is called the “Dream number”.

To win more than 7 million euros in total, you must have the correct draw numbers. But there will also be lucky people who don't have the 7 correct numbers. The second winning rank - that is to say the 6 correct numbers without the additional number - is also provided with an annuity, up to 2,000 euros per month for 5 years, or 120,000 euros in total. The third, fourth, fifth and sixth place winners win a net sum, 100 euros, 40 euros, 5 euros and 2.50 euros respectively (reimbursement of the grid).

We might as well say it very clearly: the chances of winning the jackpot are extremely low. EuroDreams offers a 1 in 19 million chance of winning the maximum win. However, there will be a 1 in 4.66 chance of winning a significantly lower prize. EuroDreams grids can be purchased at one of the 30,000 FDJ points of sale, or directly on the mobile application. The game is valid in the countries associated with the project: France but also Spain, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg.

What happens if multiple players manage to find today's EuroDreams results? If the FDJ promises 20,000 euros per month for thirty years to the winner, in the event of multiple victories, the gain can however be revised downwards. On its site, the FDJ specifies that beyond three winning grids at rank 1 across all participating countries, “the amount of 21.6 million euros is shared” between the players. The gain is then not paid back in the form of an annuity, but in one go.