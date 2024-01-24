EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Thursday January 25, 2024 [LIVE]

Like every Monday and Thursday, it is possible to try to win 20,000 euros per month for... thirty years this January 25. The results of the EuroDreams draw will be available here around 10 p.m.

On Thursday, fans of lotteries and games of chance will try again on January 25, 2024 to win the tidy sum of 20,000 euros per month for thirty years. If your chances of finding the results of the EuroDreams draw are slim, one thing is certain, you will always have a better chance of winning the jackpot by participating than by passing your turn. Those who wish to participate have until 8:15 p.m. this evening to validate their grid. If the point of sale near you is already closed when you get home from work, it is still possible to try your luck on the fdj.fr website or on the FDJ application. Note also that the grid is sold for 2.50 euros and that the combination must be made up of six numbers, between 1 and 40, and a Dream number, chosen from the five possible. Up to you !

For those who would like to win a jackpot and receive it in one go, know that Française des jeux and its European counterparts are putting a mega-jackpot of 130 million euros into play tomorrow, Friday January 26, 2024, on the occasion of Euromillions draw. The grid is also sold for 2.50 euros in this game of chance. As with the EuroDreams draw, players have until 8:15 p.m. to try their luck on the big day. The results will be delivered on the FDJ website, after the 8 p.m. news on the TF1 television channel and, of course, , on Linternaute.com once the winning numbers are known.