EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Thursday January 18, 2024 [ONLINE]

EURODREAMS. Was there a big winner this Thursday evening in the EuroDreams draw? Discover today’s results without further delay.

Has the EuroDreams draw this Thursday, January 18, 2024 made you a future annuitant? The answer is no. We know in fact, given the distribution of winnings, that no one managed to bet on the winning combination of the day. No winner in rank one or rank two. You have to look at the third row to find the first grids which allowed their owners to win a little something. Of these 217 grids which allowed players to pocket 81.60 euros, 63 had been validated in France. Are you one of those who have managed to do well?

Next meeting Monday. Players who wish to participate in the EuroDreams draw can now do so by visiting a Française des jeux (FDJ) point of sale or directly on the fdj.fr website. Anyone can participate in this game of chance, provided they are of legal age and have the 2.50 euros necessary to pay for a checked grid of a simple combination. A simple combination consists of six numbers to be determined from the 40 possible, and a Dream number to be chosen from the five possible.

Thus, we know that there are no fewer than 19,191,900 combinations. By only playing one, you have one chance in more than 19 million of being the lucky winner or one of the lucky winners of the day. And that’s the potential problem. It is possible that the EuroDreams draw will produce more than one winner. However, in the event of more than three winners from rank 1, be aware that the FDJ and its European counterparts no longer guarantee winners to win 20,000 euros per month for thirty years. “If the number of simple winning combinations in the 1st rank exceeds three in a draw among all participating lottery operators, the amount of 21,600,000 euros is distributed equally among all the simple winning combinations in the 1st rank in this draw", specifies the rules of the game. The same goes for the winners of the second place. In the event that more than 12 combinations are said to be winning, the amount of 1,440,000 euros is divided equally between the winners.