EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Thursday January 11, 2024 [ONLINE]

EURODREAMS RESULTS. Has the EuroDreams draw forever changed the life of a French person tonight? Here are all the results.

Like every Monday and Thursday, Française des jeux (FDJ) and its European counterparts offered a new EuroDreams draw on January 11, 2024. While all eyes were on the ministerial reshuffle, the EuroDreams result was revealed in the evening. Unfortunately, there were no top tier winners. In other words, no player who participated in this evening's EuroDreams draw will receive 20,000 euros per month for thirty years, because this is the promise, let us remember, of this new game of chance launched at the end of last year . Like any lottery, EuroDreams, however, allows players who have found part of the winning combination to win a little something. It is therefore strongly recommended to check your results regardless:

For those who would like to (re)try their luck, it is now possible to participate in the next EuroDreams draw. This will therefore take place next Monday and will allow, once again, a possible lucky child to be paid the tidy sum of 20,000 euros each month for the next three decades, enough to protect themselves from the inflation, that's for sure. As a reminder, the grid is sold for 2.50 euros and it is possible to participate until 8:15 p.m. on the day of the EuroDreams draw.