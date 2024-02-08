EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Thursday February 8, 2024 [ONLINE]

EURODREAMS. The results of the EuroDreams draw for this Thursday, February 8, 2024, have been revealed. Are you going to pocket 20,000 euros per month for the next three decades?

The EuroDreams draw this Thursday February 8, 2024 did not produce a big winner. However, it is possible that you still checked off part of the good result of the day. This is in any case the case for 42 grids in France, which have five of the six digits. Their owners thus win 120.80 euros each. More than 2,000 grids also allow their owners to pocket 44.20 euros. If you want to (re)try your luck, the next EuroDreams draw is scheduled for Monday!

Did you know ? La Française des jeux will indeed organize a Valentine’s Day Loto draw. While this is one of its flagship events each year, with the Grand Christmas Loto or the super draw on December 31, the FDJ had not yet announced anything last week. This week, banners finally appeared on the fdj.fr website. On the program: a Loto draw with a jackpot of 10 million euros. The number of 20,000 euro codes drawn will, however, remain the same as normal, with 10 LOTO codes. Good to know, the basic combination will be sold at the same price as for a classic print, i.e. 2.20 euros. Notice to amateurs!