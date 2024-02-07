EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Thursday February 8, 2024 [LIVE]

EURODREAMS. The results of the EuroDreams draw for this Thursday, February 8, 2024, will be revealed here around 10 p.m.

What if you ended the week by giving yourself a salary supplement of 20,000 euros per month, for thirty years? In any case, this is what La Française des Jeux offers on paper to players who would like to try their luck in the EuroDreams draw. In fact, not everyone will have this chance, because if this possibility makes more than one dream, EuroDreams remains a game of chance. To achieve such an opportunity, you will need to find the six digits and the Dream number of the day. You have until 8:15 p.m. to validate your grid. It will cost you at least 2.50 euros. The results will be delivered right here around 10 p.m.

Did you know ? La Française des jeux will indeed organize a Valentine’s Day Loto draw. While this is one of its flagship events each year, with the Grand Christmas Loto or the super draw on December 31, the FDJ had not yet announced anything last week. This week, banners finally appeared on the fdj.fr website. On the program: a Loto draw with a jackpot of 10 million euros. The number of 20,000 euro codes drawn will, however, remain the same as normal, with 10 LOTO codes. Good to know, the basic combination will be sold at the same price as for a classic print, i.e. 2.20 euros. Notice to amateurs!