EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Thursday February 22, 2024 [ONLINE]

EURODREAMS. The EuroDreams draw has delivered its verdict. Discover today's results without further delay.

End of the unbearable wait for the most involved players in the EuroDreams draw. This Thursday, February 22, 2024, it was once again possible to win 20,000 euros per month for thirty years. A nice income that ended up finding a buyer? At the time of writing, unfortunately, the details of the distribution of winnings are not yet known. We therefore do not know if one or more lucky people in Europe, and who knows even in France perhaps, had ticked the right numbers. It is therefore best to consult and compare your EuroDreams results yourself with the combination of the day:

Next meeting, Monday! To participate in the EuroDreams draw, nothing too complicated. Simply go to an FDJ point of sale or directly to the Française des jeux website or application. For 2.50 euros, you can validate a combination made up of six digits and a Dream number. Please note, you have until 8:15 p.m. on the day of the draw to validate your grid. Then, you will have to be patient and wait for the draw and the results, which are generally delivered at the end of the evening, around 10 p.m. Note also that this is a lottery. All of your hopes of winning this draw therefore rest on your current luck and only your luck...