EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Thursday February 22, 2024 [LIVE]

EURODREAMS. It is possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. The results of the EuroDreams draw will be known around 10 p.m.

Imagine life with 20,000 euros falling every month for thirty years. And this, without doing anything. No more need to get up to go to work, or your salary would primarily serve as pocket money. No need to save money for months to redo your bathroom or buy a new car. Too good to be true ? For ordinary people, this is obvious. But Française des Jeux recently launched a new lottery which regularly allows a participant to pocket no longer a huge jackpot just once, but a sort of monthly annuity of 20,000 euros paid for three decades. It's called EuroDreams. A draw is organized every Monday and every Thursday. The EuroDreams result of the day will be communicated below:

To participate in the EuroDreams draw, nothing too complicated. Simply go to an FDJ point of sale or directly to the Française des jeux website or application. For 2.50 euros, you can validate a combination made up of six digits and a Dream number. Please note, you have until 8:15 p.m. on the day of the draw to validate your grid. Then, you have to be patient and wait for the draw and the results, which are generally delivered at the end of the evening, around 10 p.m. Note also that this is a lottery. All your hopes of coming out a winner in this draw rest solely on your luck at the moment and your luck alone. So don't count too much on a victory if you have bills to pay before the end of the month...