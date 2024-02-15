EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Thursday February 15, 2024 [ONLINE]

EURODREAMS. Has today’s EuroDreams draw made you a pensioner? The results can be found without further delay!

Thursday is EuroDreams! The draw on February 15, 2024 has delivered its verdict. Although there was unfortunately no big winner, one lucky person managed to find almost the entire winning result of EuroDreams. And good news: he or she had tried their luck in France! With the correct six digits, but not the correct Dream number the lucky owner will receive 2,000 euros per month for the next five years! Here are all of today's EuroDreams results:

Did you know ? In the absence of a big winner on Wednesday evening, La Française des jeux will put the 10 million euros of its love jackpot back on the table. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the FDJ decided to organize an exceptional draw. But no one has managed to find the Loto results. So, as is the rule in this game of chance, the jackpot will be offered with an additional million euros during the next drawing. Notice to amateurs, it is now possible to try your luck!