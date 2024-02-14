EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Thursday February 15, 2024 [LIVE]

EURODREAMS. Will today's EuroDreams draw make you a pensioner? Answer at results time right here!

Thursday is EuroDreams! The draw will take place around 10 p.m. this February 15. The result will once again be particularly awaited by players who will hope, once again, to be the lucky one of the day! Indeed, by finding the six digits and the Dream number that make up the winning combination, participants in the EuroDreams draw can hope to pocket up to 20,000 euros per month for... thirty years! That’s three decades of receiving, for some, almost their gross annual salary, every month! If the idea tempts you and you're not too bad a loser, because, let's be honest, it takes a lot of luck to win the jackpot, then hurry up and enter the EuroDreams draw. You have until 8:15 p.m.

Did you know ? In the absence of a big winner on Wednesday evening, La Française des jeux will put the 10 million euros of its love jackpot back on the table. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the FDJ decided to organize an exceptional draw. But no one has managed to find the Loto results. So, as is the rule in this game of chance, the jackpot will be offered with an additional million euros during the next drawing. Notice to amateurs, it is now possible to try your luck!