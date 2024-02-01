EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Thursday February 1, 2024 [ONLINE]

EURODREAMS. The EuroDreams draw has delivered its verdict. What should you have bet on this Thursday, February 1, 2024? Here are the results.

On Thursday, the Française des jeux (FDJ) organized a new EuroDreams draw. The draw has just taken place and we now know that there was no winner on February 1st. Neither in France nor in another European country participating in this game of chance. However, some players still win a little something. No less than 197 grids were checked, at European level, for five of the six good figures in today's EuroDreams result. 77 had been validated in France. Their owners each pocket 96.60 euros. Here are all the EuroDreams results:

Next meeting, Monday! To participate in the EuroDreams draw, nothing too complicated. All you have to do is go to an FDJ point of sale or on the Française des jeux website. There, you will need to check a grid on which there are 40 numbers and 5 so-called Dream numbers. A combination is made up of at least six digits and a Dream number. The basic grid is sold for 2.50 euros. And for good reason, by checking even one more digit, or seven digits in total and a Dream number, you will have to pay 17.50 euros. If your chances of finding the right EuroDreams results will necessarily increase, in the absence of good numbers, you will however have lost more. It is therefore up to you to judge your luck at the moment, because, let us remember, it is above all about luck and chance. But after all, as the saying goes, try nothing, get nothing!