EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Thursday February 1, 2024 [LIVE]

EURODREAMS. It is possible to play until 8:15 p.m. The results of the EuroDreams draw will be delivered here around 10:30 p.m.

On Thursday, the Française des jeux (FDJ) is organizing a new EuroDreams draw. Concretely, if you play before 8:15 p.m., you may have a chance to win 20,000 euros per month for thirty years! And for good reason, unlike Loto or Euromillions, EuroDreams does not promise you to win a huge sum in one go, but rather to pay you a handsome amount each month over several decades. An option that can be interesting for those who are afraid of not knowing how to manage these millions of euros that other lotteries promise.

To participate in the EuroDreams draw, nothing too complicated. All you have to do is go to an FDJ point of sale or on the Française des jeux website. There, you will need to check a grid on which there are 40 numbers and 5 so-called Dream numbers. A combination is made up of at least six digits and a Dream number. The basic grid is sold for 2.50 euros. And for good reason, by checking even one more digit, or seven digits in total and a Dream number, you will have to pay 17.50 euros. If your chances of finding the right EuroDreams results will necessarily increase, in the event of absence of good numbers, you will however have lost more. It is therefore up to you to judge your luck at the moment, because, let us remember, it is above all about luck and chance. But after all, as the saying goes, try nothing, get nothing!