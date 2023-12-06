EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Thursday December 7, 2023 [LIVE]

EURODREAMS RESULTS. The EuroDreams draw, proposed by the FDJ and its European counterparts, takes place on Thursday December 7, 2023. Follow the results live on our page.

[Updated December 7, 2023 at 7:40 p.m.] With EuroDreams, Française des Jeux offers a new drawing game. The draw on Thursday, December 7, 2023 promises winners to win 20,000 euros per month for thirty years. This represents 7.2 million euros spread over three decades. This sum corresponds to the price of 119 gold bars of one kg (which costs 60,130 euros). Earning 20,000 euros per month is equivalent to receiving 11 gross minimum wage, which amounts to 1,747.20 euros gross monthly. Follow the EuroDreams draw and its results on our page.

To try to win the jackpot, you must first participate in the draw. It could not be easier. All you have to do is go to a tobacconist and buy a grid. You must then choose six numbers between 1 and 40. The last one, the Dream number, must be selected between 1 and 5. To win the maximum gain, you must find the corresponding numbers, as well as the correct Dream number. It is also possible to play online, on the Internet or with the FDJ application. However, you must be of legal age to play EuroDreams or a gambling game. To win, you will have to try multiple times, since the probability of winning the jackpot is one in 19,191,900.

If the possible winner of rank 1 wins a colossal sum in monthly installments of 20,000 euros for thirty years, it is possible to obtain a lower rank win from two correct numbers (excluding Dream number), specifies the FDJ on his site. So, if you got 4 correct numbers as well as the correct Dream number during the draw, your theoretical gain is around 40 euros. A rank 2 winner, who has matched the 6 correct numbers, but not the Dream number, can expect a gain of 2,000 euros per month for five years. Unlike other FDJ games, such as EuroMillions or Loto, EuroDreams does not promise to win a jackpot in one go, but an annuity. The next EuroDreams draw will take place on Monday December 11, 2023.