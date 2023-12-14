EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Thursday December 14, 2023 [ONLINE]

EURODREAMS. 20,000 euros per month for 30 years were at stake for the EuroDreams draw this Thursday, December 14. Discover the results on this page.

With its new Eurodreams draw this Thursday, December 14, Française des Jeux (FDJ) offered a big jackpot. A dream sum with the potential to radically change your life: 20,000 euros per month for 30 years. The FDJ is selling a check box, at a price of 2.50 euros. You therefore had to buy a grid to check 6 numbers out of 40 and one additional number out of 5. This additional number is called the “Dream number”.

To win more than 7 million euros in total, you had to have the correct numbers in the draw. But there are also lucky people who didn't get the 7 correct numbers. The second winning rank - that is to say the 6 correct numbers without the additional number - is also provided with an annuity, up to 2,000 euros per month for 5 years, or 120,000 euros in total. The third, fourth, fifth and sixth place winners win a net sum, 100 euros, 40 euros, 5 euros and 2.50 euros respectively (reimbursement of the grid).

We might as well say it very clearly: the chances of winning the jackpot are extremely low. EuroDreams offers a 1 in 19 million chance of winning the maximum win. There was, however, a 1 in 4.66 chance of winning a significantly lower prize. EuroDreams grids could be purchased at one of the FDJ's 30,000 points of sale, or directly on the mobile application. The game is valid in the countries associated with the project: France but also Spain, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg.