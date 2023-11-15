EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for this Thursday, November 16, 2023 [LIVE]

EURODREAMS RESULTS. Are you going to try your luck this Thursday, November 16, 2023? The EuroDreams draw will deliver its results around 10 p.m.

[Updated November 16, 2023 at 7:24 p.m.] Christmas is approaching and while some are revising their gift budget downwards, a lucky little one could take the opposite approach in the event of victory in the EuroDreams draw this Thursday 16 November 2023. And for good reason, in this game of chance in which players from no less than eight countries, including France, can participate, it is possible to win 20,000 euros per month for... thirty years! To do this, simply find the result of the day among the approximately 19,191,900 possible combinations. Suffice it to say that while playing is as easy as pie, winning the jackpot is not necessarily won.

During each EuroDreams draw, it is possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. The price of the grid is set at 2.50 euros. The principle of the game is simple: check six numbers from the 40 possible, and choose a Dream number from the five in the running. Then, you have to wait, imagining what you could do if you win with 20,000 euros more per month in your bank account. Here, the best is not to deprive yourself, because it is probably the best moment of the game, the one where you hope. When the results arrive, it may be a good idea to check for yourself whether you have ticked the right numbers and whether the bottle of Champomy can be taken out of the fridge!

What happens if several players manage to find today's EuroDreams results? If the FDJ promises 20,000 euros per month for thirty years to the winner, in the event of multiple victories, the gain may however be reduced. On its site, the FDJ specifies that beyond three winning grids in rank 1 across all participating countries, “the amount of 21.6 million euros is shared between these combinations”. The gain is then not paid back in the form of an annuity, but in one go.